Mark Zuckerberg asks managers to increase efficiency or resign

It seems that Meta CEO Zuckerberg leaves no stone unturned to enhance efficiency in the organisation. According to fresh reports, the Meta CEO has reportedly asked its managers and directors to become individual contributors or leave the company. Zuckerberg has termed 2023 as the ‘year of efficiency’ and has hinted about closure of underperforming projects.

“I don’t think you want a management structure that’s just managers managing managers, managing managers, managing managers, managing the people who are doing the work,” said Meta CEO during a recent internal meeting. The process is known as ‘flattening’.

Reportedly, Meta has already fired workforce as much as 13 percent in November in its first major layoff. This layoff affected 11,000 employees. The company has not announced further layoffs. According to many experts, the decision of Meta to decrease its headcount is expected to help the company to recover reduced share prices of 2022.

In the meanwhile, Dell Technologies said that it will lay off about 6,650 workers across the globe. It has become the latest technology company to do so.

The cuts will include 5 per cent of the company’s global workforce reported Bloomberg,

“The company is experiencing market conditions that continue to erode with an uncertain future,” said Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke.

Clarke told employees that previous cost-cutting measures, such as a halt in hiring and travel restrictions, are no longer sufficient.

In addition, the company’s spokesperson said that the department reorganisations, along with the job reductions, are viewed as an opportunity to drive efficiency, according to media report.