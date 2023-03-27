Man uncovers cheating wife’s secret affair through car’s GPS

A Bengaluru-based man uncovered his wife’s secret affair through the GPS tracker of his car. According to reports, the man said that the GPS tracker connected to his smartphone helped him realize his wife is cheating on him. As he worked night shifts, he did not realize or have any clue about the affair until he checked the GPs data one day.

The man has reportedly approached a local court requesting the city’s Mahalakshmipuram police station to lodge a complaint against his wife after finding out about her scandalous affair.

Narrating the incident, the man stated that one day he noticed that his car was taken out by someone while he was working night shift in the office last year. Later, when he checked the detailed GPS data he found that the car had moved in the KIA direction by midnight and stopped outside a hotel for some hours then returned to home a little after 5 am. However, when he visited and enquired about his car he got the surprise of his life when he found out that his wife and her boyfriend had booked a room using their voter ID.

However, when he confronted his wife and her lover, the duo threatened him. so, he had no choice but to approach a local court requesting the city’s Mahalakshmipuram police station to file a complaint against his wife.

The police has issued a notice against his wife, who is currently staying in a remote part of the state. The couple has been married since 2014 and has a six-year-old girl.