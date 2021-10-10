Man orders iPhone 12 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Gets soap bars instead

We have heard many stories about online frauds done through e-commerce site previous where the user gets some entirely different products than what they have expected. Some of the users even get some cheap product by paying a huge amount of money on fraudulent sites. Though this type of fraud rarely happens on major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon but, sometimes some customer did get the wrong product.

Now, such an incident has happened with a Flipkart customer. According to reports of Gizmochina, a man who ordered an Apple iPhone 12 worth 51,999 from Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale, has received soap bars in place of the premium phone.

The user identified as Simranpal Singh made the order for iPhone 12 and opted for Open Box Delivery. So, when he received the product he saw some soap bars inside the box instead of the iPhone and did not accepted the delivery. He also did not provide the OTP to the delivery agent as it could have mean the delivery was successful. OTP are generally provided to confirm the user’s identity.

After that he called the Flipkart Support and reported about the incident and wanted them to cancel his order and refund his money. However, the company informed him that the item is still showing as ‘out for delivery’ and thus the cancellation cannot be done. They will cancel the order after it status changes to something else. Flipkart then promised to call back and their agent left with the failed delivery.

However, the delivery guy requested for the OTP once again after some time which is very suspicious as he has already requested for the order to be cancelled and Flipkart already had all the details they needed to clear stuff up from their end. So, there is no need for him to provide any information.

He then decided to contact Flipkart support once again who in tern asked him not to provide any information to the delivery agents. Nonetheless, Flipkart finally canceled the order and refunded the money a few days later.

Simran got to know about the wrong product in the right time because of the Open Box Delivery which saved him from having a lo of trouble and Simran’s video recording of the unboxing also helped. It is thus always recommended to go for the Open Box Delivery option for every expensive purchase.