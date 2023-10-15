Make your chat more fun with new AI stickers on WhatsApp: Here how you create AI stickers

Meta has rolled out new AI tools and products to make user’s chat experience more fun. These new AI capabilities are designed to enhance communication for WhatsApp users. WhatsApp now allows users to create their own AI Stickers.

The AI stickers are generated through artificial intelligence (AI) powered by Meta’s service. The users can input the text describing the sticker and then they will have their own personalized stickers. Once created, these AI stickers can be shared with friends from your sticker collection.

Note that you should enter the description in English only. If you don’t find the feature on your WhatsApp chat page then it’s because the feature is not available in your region yet. The feature is current accessible in select countries and will be rolled out to others in the near future.

Let’s check on how you can create your own AI Stickers on WhatsApp. The steps are given below:

How to create AI stickers on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device and start a chat.

Tap the Smiley icon then the sticker icon.

Next, select “create” and, if prompted, click on “continue.”

Now, input the description for the stickers you want to create.

You will then see four AI stickers, allowing you to pick your preferred one or modify the description as needed.

Once satisfied with your sticker, tap “send.”

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new interface on Android. The revamped interface will report exclude WhatsApp’s green-colour bar in the main chat area. As per reports, the new WhatsApp design might resemble Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to roll the update for beta users for Android 2.23.21.12 update, which will be available to a limited number of beta users initially. The update will include revamped icons enhancing the overall appeal of the platform.