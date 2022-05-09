Major features which are expected to be offered with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Max models

Apple iPhones are quite popular among smartphone users across the world. Every year (in the second half of a particular year) Apple updates its iPhone series line-up and we are excited about it. However, much before the new iPhone series is released in the market, the specifications and expected price is rumoured on the internet. There are some details about the device that come across tech enthusiasts during the testing of the device too. Months before its launch, various rumours about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series have been revealed. Here are some important details that we know about iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max models along with other models till now.

Size and variants

The iPhone 14 series will consist of four devices and it will not include the mini version. This means that all the devices will have display of more than 6 inches. The iPhone 14 series will include iPhone 14 (6.1 inch), iPhone 14 Pro (6.1 inch), iPhone 14 Max (6.7 inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7 inch).

Design and Display

The design of the iPhone series will be more or less like the current generation of the iPhones. However, the iPhone 14 Pro will have rounder corners as compared to the other models. This will be done in order to fit the large camera bump that is present at the rear of the iPhone 14 Pro model. The display of the iPhone 14 Pro models are rumoured to get two display cut-outs instead of a notch. However, the other models will have the standard notch like the current generation models.

The display cut-outs will comprise of a pill-shaped cut-out along with a circular cut-out. The pill-shaped cut-out will have a Face ID dot projector along with other Face ID components. On the other hand, the circular cut-out will have a front-facing camera.

The display of the iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to offer 120Hz ProMotion display. However, the more affordable versions of the iPhone 14 will not get 120Hz ProMotion display.

Chassis

The chassis of the iPhone 14 Pro models is rumoured to be built from titanium instead of stainless steel that is used in the iPhone 13 Pro. However, the iPhone 14 models are expected to continue with aluminium chassis.

Colours

According to some rumours, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will be offered in purple colour. The colour is expected to shift tones according to different lighting conditions. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max are expected to be offered in black, white, blue, red, and purple colours. On the other hand the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max is expected to be offered in graphite, gold, silver, and purple.

Camera

The iPhone 14 series of the Apple is expected to offer camera improvements as compared to the current generation. A 48 MP wide camera is expected to be offered in place of 12 MP camera that is present in the current Pro models. The 48 MP camera is expected to get 8K video recording capabilities too. The sensor of the wide camera is expected to be 21 percent larger.

Connectivity features

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to get A16 chipset. However, the iPhone 14 (non pro version) models are expected to get A15 chipset. The A15 chipset is currently offered in the iPhone 13 models. The A16 chipset is expected to provide faster processing than the A15.

The iphone 14 models will get Satellite connectivity that will enable the users to use some features while they do not have access to telecom network. Even though the features are limited, it will be helpful during the time of emergency. Apple is expected to use Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem in the iPhone 14 devices in order to enable satellite connectivity features.

If reports are to be believed, the iPhone 14 series will not have any provision for physical SIM. This means that they will not have any provision of SIM card slot.

In terms of storage the Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to offer storage up to 2 TB. Currently the manufacturer offers storage of 1 TB on some of its models.

The other significant change can be the introduction of USB-C port over the regular lightning port.

Launch and Price

Just like the previous launches, the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to be in September 2022. Reports have suggested that the trial of the iPhone models have already begun. This means that we will be able to hear more updates in the upcoming days.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to be pricier than the current generation. If reports are to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro will have starting price of $1099. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a price of $1199.

(Note: All the above mentioned features are based on various leaks and rumours. Kindly consider them with a pinch of salt.)