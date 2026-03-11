Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition’s 999 units booked in just 7 minutes

Advertisement

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition has created a record by being sold out within minutes of bookings opening. Mahindra has claimed that the company received bookings for the entire collection of the limited run mode, which is 999 units, within seven minutes.

Mahindra recently re-launched the BE 6 Batman Edition at a cost of Rs 28.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The customers will need to pay Rs 70,000 higher than its earlier introductory price. The company states that it brought back the limited-edition version after enthusiastic demand from customers.

The special edition model draws design inspiration from the iconic DC superhero and features Batman-themed styling elements, exclusive graphics and dark-themed cosmetic upgrades over the standard BE 6. It is based on the top-spec variant and is powered by a 79kWh battery pack.

With the latest development, the entire production run of the BE 6 Batman Edition has now been accounted for and the deliveries will commence from 10 April.

