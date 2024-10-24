MagicOS 9.0 unveiled before the announcement of the Magic7 flagship series

Honor has unveiled the MagicOS 9.0 in China. This comes before the announcement of the Magic7 flagship series. The MagicOS 9.0 is touted as the world’s first all-scenario personalised AI operating system and gets deeper integration of the Yoyo voice assistant or AI agent.

The MagicOS 9.0 which is based on the Android 15 OS will be working across multiple applications and will utilize MagicLM i.e. proprietary language model of Honor. The company has claimed that the MagicLM will understand natural language as well as computer vision. It will also learn your habits and will be aware of the context. Users will be able to interact with the MagicLM just like they are interacting with a human assistant.

The MagicLM is expected to bring power consumption by 80% and 77% faster loading speed. This simply means that there will be 1.8 GB reduction in storage and 1.6 GB of RAM consumption.

The MagicOS 9.0 also offers industry’s first AI Deepfake Detection feature that offers protection against scams and safeguards users. The new features that are available on the MagicOS 9.0 include Versatile Desktop, Magic Lock Screen, and Magic Style. The OS also brings AI Gallery, AI Eraser, Face Restoration, and AI Image Expansion.

The MagicOS 9.0 is expected to arrive globally in the early months of 2025. The international launch will be in the Magic7 devices. On the other hand, almost three dozen devices will be getting the new update in China (starting from November 2024).