At a time when users are shifting from WhatsApp messaging platform after the newly updated privacy policy was launched, the Government of India’s Sandes App has come as an alternative to WhatsApp. According to a report, this app has been ready and is being used by a limited number of users or some government officials only.

Let us tell you that in the year 2020, the Indian government had indicated to prepare an alternative to WhatsApp and now according to the new report, this app has been ready and it is currently in the testing stage. At this stage of testing, some government officials have got the chance of testing it.

Features of Sandes App:

It has been reported in the report that this Sandes App will be available for both Android and iOS platforms. Like other chatting apps, this app can also support voice calling. Besides, it has the option to transfer voice messages and media files.

The Sandes App will be controlled by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Login and Design on Sandes:

The information of the Sandes App is given on a website called Gims.gov.in, which includes sign-in LDAP, sign-in message OTP and message web. This website has the logo of Sandes App. Ashoka Chakra can be seen in it. It has three layers and all three form a tricolour and has shown the Ashoka Chakra in the middle. The green circle looks like WhatsApp.

Business Standard has reported in its report that some officials of the ministry are using the Government Instant Messaging System (GIMS). But it has become clear from this report that the name of this government messaging app will be Sandesh. If all goes well, it will be launched soon for common users.

It is to be noted here that WhatsApp has announced that the users have to accept its new privacy policy on or before May 15, 2021 failing which the service will not be available.

(Source: jansatta.com)