MacBook Air M1 available at a discounted price of Rs 65,900 on Imagine, Check deal details

Apple recently increased the price of the MacBook Air M1 following the launch of the latest MacBook Air M2 in India to Rs 92,900. Now, as the value of the rupee further along with multiple global factors, the price of the MacBook Air M1 has received another hike and is now selling at Rs 99,900.

So, for customers who wants to buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 but can’t as the price is out of their budget, Imagine that is one of Apple’s retail partners in India has brought some offers that will help them get the Apple device at a much lower price. Imagine is providing an offer with which the price of the MacBook Air M1 can be brought down to Rs 65,900.

MacBook Air M1 Imagine offer details

The offer provided by Imagine includes a Rs 3,000 discount for customers who does not want the some accessories like a power bank, car charger, earphones, etc., to the cart. In addition to this, MacBook Air M1 buyers can get up to a Rs 6,000 discount on transactions made using HDFC Bank cards. The offer is also applicable on no-cost EMI transactions.

Furthermore, customers can also avail the exchange deal that offers up to Rs 16,000 off by exchanging their old MacBook or any other laptop for a new MacBook Air M1. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 on top. All of these offers brings down the price of the MacBook Air M1 to Rs 65,900.

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is equipped with a 13.3-inch display that has 400 nits of peak brightness. It has a wedge-shaped design housing two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Air M1 comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD. According to Apple, the MacBook Air M1 delivers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Though the MacBook Air M2 is available now, but it is a little out of budget for some buyers. So, those people can go for the MacBook Air M1.

