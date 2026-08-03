MacBook Air hit by global memory shortage

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Apple’s MacBook Air will be under-stocked given that the supply crunch for memory chips that the consumer electronics industry worldwide is experiencing is not going away.

One MacBook Air model will deliver on a lead time because, as Bloom bergs Mark Gurman previously revealed, the Apple MacBook is also facing shortages on the DRAM and the NAND memory on the one.

The shortage is expected to impact:

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MacBook Air availability across multiple markets.

Delivery timelines for higher-memory configurations.

Apple’s hardware supply chain amid rising AI-driven demand for memory chips.

Consumer pricing and inventory of future Mac models.

Skyrocketing demand for AI hardware has been a main reason behind memory shortages, steering the bulk of global memory output to datacenters .

Apple has already lifted the prices for a few models of its MacBook and iPad in the last few months thanks to rising component prices, and supply concerns could last well into 2027.

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