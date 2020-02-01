Lyft to provide free rides during 2020 election cycle

San Francisco: Expanding its “Voting Access Program” under the LyftUp initiative — a comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most — ride hailing company Lyft will provide free rides to voters during the 2020 US election cycle.

“This election year, for the first time, we’re providing voters with free and discounted rides to the polls throughout the entire primary calendar and the general election — a significant expansion from our 2018 programme,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Starting with the Iowa Caucus next week and continuing through all primaries and caucuses leading up to the general election, Lyft will be offering free rides through a number of its non profit partners.

“Our partners will distribute rides directly to people in their networks whom they identify as most in need of transportation. These partners include League of Women Voters, National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America, National Urban League, and Voto Latino Foundation,” the company added.

The ride hailing major said it will also share more information on its effort to expand access to voting and other forms of civic engagement in 2020 — ensuring users can get to the polls and make your voice heard, no matter who or what you vote for.

“We’ll also be working with partners like When We All Vote to help people register and prepare to vote,” the company noted.