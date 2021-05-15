In a lucky fluke, a man from Mumbai has received a Redmi Note 10 after he ordered a Colget mouthwash online from Amazon. The lucky man is Lokesh Daga from Mumbai. He shared his story on microblogginf site twitter.

Sharing the post, Lokesh Daga tagged Amazon India and posted a screenshot of his order with a picture of the Redmi Note 10 that he had received.

As per the post, Lokesh had ordered for four Colgate mouthwash bottles which is priced at Rs 396 on Amazon on May 10 but he received a Redmi Note 10 that is worth Rs 13,000.

Lokesh tweeted, “Hello @amazonIN. Ordered a colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouthwash is a consumable product, returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app.”

Hello @amazonIN Ordered a colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app(1/2) pic.twitter.com/nPYGgBGNSR — Lokesh Daga (@lokeshdaga) May 13, 2021

“However, on opening the package, I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else’s. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person,” he also added.

However on opening the package I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else’s. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person. pic.twitter.com/Ohabdk4BWp — Lokesh Daga (@lokeshdaga) May 13, 2021



Lokesh Daga’s post has gone viral on social media. Netizens are amazed with his great luck and many also wondered about the man who has placed order for the Redmi Note 10.

The post has already garnered many likes and retweets. Twitterrati also posted many hilarious comments bellow the post.