Looking for a cheap broadband plan, Check this Ortel Rs 199 plan

Are you planning to take an internet connection for your home/ office but worried about high rates. Well, Ortel is providing Rs 199 broadband plan for its users that gives unlimited data as well. This plan is quite cheaper as compared to the other service providers like Jio or BSNL and can easily fit into your budget.

Ortel Rs 199 plan

The Ortel Rs 199 plan is being offered by the company is Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar and is named as Ortel Prime. The broadband plan offers no data usage limit for its customers. This means that users can surf the internet as much as they want. Ortel offers 5 Mbps download speed for its customers. On the other end, the upload speed is limited to 1Mbps. If you are person who does not want a high speed internet to meet his/ her daily requirement, this plan is suitable for you.

If you want to opt for a plan that offers more internet speed then you can choose Rs 399 plan as it offers a speed of 10Mbps. Ortel also offers Rs 449 plan that offers internet speed of 30Mbps. Jio Fiber also provides broadband plans of similar value.

For those who are unknown, Ortel provides high speed broadband service to states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and West Bengal.

If you are planning to recharge Rs 199 broadband plan, kindly visit the website of the Ortel and recharge.