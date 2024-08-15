List of Google Pixel 9 alternatives you can buy at a lesser price: Samsung Galaxy S24, and more

Google Pixel 9 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 74,999. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,700 nits of peak brightness, Google’s Tensor G2 chip with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, and a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP wide lens and a 48MP ultrawide lens. It packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The Pixel 9 runs on Android 14 and promises 7 years of Android OS and security updates.

If you can’t afford to buy it but want to get a smartphone with similar features then here are some a Pixel 9 alternative smartphones.

List of top rivals or Google Pixel 9 alternatives

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. It sports a triple camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto sensors for 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It boots Android 13 and packs a 3900mAh battery with fast charging support. The device is priced at Rs 64,999.

OnePlus 12 5G

You can also consider the OnePlus 12 5G as an alternative to Pixel 9. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it features a 120Hz ProXDR display, and packs a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The device has a Hasselblad-tuned camera system and runs on the latest OxygenOS based on Android.

It has a starting price of Rs 59,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

With a price of Rs 67,999 in India, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G serves as a alternative to the recently launched Pixel 9. It comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Packing up to 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, the device gets powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The triple rear camera unit includes a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lenses. The fourth camera sensor is at front, which is a 12MP selfie shooter. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery, supporting 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 boasts a large 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and packs the latest A16 Bionic chip. Its dual camera system features a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It comes with an improved battery life, Dynamic Island, and potential USB-C charging. Available in multiple storage options and vibrant colours, it runs on iOS 17. It is selling at a starting price of Rs 71,290 on Amazon.