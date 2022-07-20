LG launches new Gram series laptops in India, Check price, specs

Consumer electronics brand LG on Tuesday launched the new upgraded laptops under its Gram series for Indian consumers. LG has launched the new 2022 Gram laptops in India with 12th Gen Intel chips, ultra-light design, long-lasting battery life, and more.

2022 LG Gram Laptops Price

With a starting price of Rs 94,999, the lineup includes four new models — LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16T90Q-2in1), and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q). Customers can now buy the new range of Gram laptops via both online and offline channels.

“LG Gram has been designed to maximise consumer usability. The new models with additional features like facial recognition and noise cancellation aim at transforming the user experience,” Hak Hyun Kim, Director, Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

“We provide our customers with the latest cutting-edge technology to enhance their lifestyle. We believe this new 2022 LG Gram lineup will set new standards in user experience, and we are confident our customers will love it,” he added.

2022 LG Gram Laptops: Specs and Features

The new laptops are powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with support for the Intel EvoTM Platform. The LG Gram models 17Z90Q and 16Z90Q feature 80Wh batteries. All four models have anti-glare displays with thin bezels, a 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The new laptops have a metal body with MIL-STD-810G military standards.

The laptops comes with LPDDR 5 RAM and NVMe Gen 4 SSD storage. The lineup runs Windows 11.

The company said that the displays of new laptops are ideal for both entertainment and work, delivering stellar picture quality with vibrant and accurate colors.

While the 16-inch and 17-inch laptops support WQXGA (2560×1600) screen resolution, the LG Gram 14 comes with WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution. The flagship LG Gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 1,350 grams. The LG Gram 16 and 14 tips the scales at 1,199 grams and 999 grams, respectively.

The laptops in the lineup support AI sensing technology like Face Login, LG Glance by Mirametrix, and AI Noise cancellation. There’s support for Thunderbolt 4, USB 4 compatibility, and a USB C port.

