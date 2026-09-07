Lenovo unveils new yoga and ideapad vibe laptops at IFA 2026
Lenovo has expanded its consumer lineup at IFA 2026 with colourful IdeaPad Vibe laptops and powerful new Yoga models.
Lenovo launched an array of fresh Yoga & IdeaPad Vibe laptops at IFA 2026 that look to put the focus on local AI, portability and workloads of creative variety.
These IdeaPad Vibe devices also come in two size configurations, 14- and 15-inches respectively, and seem to be Lenovo’s attempt to take on the MacBook Neo.
The Yoga Pro 9n, for extremely AI/creative-intensive applications, supports up to 128GB unified memory while the 2-in-1 supports 64GB.
Key Specifications
- IdeaPad Vibe
- 14-inch and 15-inch models
- Snapdragon X / AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series
- Up to 32GB RAM
- Up to 1TB SSD
- OLED options with 100% DCI-P3 coverage
- Starting weight of 1.3kg
- Expected from October 2026
- Starting price: €799 (around ₹88,000)
Yoga Pro 9n
- 3-inch 2.5K PureSight Pro OLED
- Up to 165Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA RTX Spark
- Up to 128GB unified memory
- Up to 4TB SSD
- 5Wh battery
Yoga 9n 2-in-1
- 16-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen
- 120Hz variable refresh rate
- NVIDIA RTX Spark
- Up to 64GB unified memory
- Up to 2TB SSD
- 9Wh battery
Lenovo has not yet announced pricing or availability for the two new Yoga laptops.