Lenovo unveils new yoga and ideapad vibe laptops at IFA 2026

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Lenovo launched an array of fresh Yoga & IdeaPad Vibe laptops at IFA 2026 that look to put the focus on local AI, portability and workloads of creative variety.

These IdeaPad Vibe devices also come in two size configurations, 14- and 15-inches respectively, and seem to be Lenovo’s attempt to take on the MacBook Neo.

The Yoga Pro 9n, for extremely AI/creative-intensive applications, supports up to 128GB unified memory while the 2-in-1 supports 64GB.

Key Specifications

IdeaPad Vibe

14-inch and 15-inch models

Snapdragon X / AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series

Up to 32GB RAM

Up to 1TB SSD

OLED options with 100% DCI-P3 coverage

Starting weight of 1.3kg

Expected from October 2026

Starting price: €799 (around ₹88,000)

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Yoga Pro 9n

3-inch 2.5K PureSight Pro OLED

Up to 165Hz refresh rate

NVIDIA RTX Spark

Up to 128GB unified memory

Up to 4TB SSD

5Wh battery

Yoga 9n 2-in-1

16-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen

120Hz variable refresh rate

NVIDIA RTX Spark

Up to 64GB unified memory

Up to 2TB SSD

9Wh battery

Lenovo has not yet announced pricing or availability for the two new Yoga laptops.

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