Lenovo Legion Y70 key specifications confirmed ahead of launch on May 19

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Lenovo has disclosed new details about the upcoming Legion Y70 (2026) smartphone ahead of it’s launch in China on May 19. Lenovo marked it’s its return to the smartphone market with the announcement to launch an upgraded Legion Y70 last month.

The company has unveiled that the Legion Y70 will sport a Motorola-inspired design and a triple-rear camera setup. The smartphone will be offered be in two color options.

Earlier, Lenovo has conformed that the Legion Y70 will sport a 2K resolution display and will also have a large 8,000mAh battery that is said to last for over 1,200 charge cycles.

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Rumours have suggested that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (non-Elite) SoC. Meanwhile, Lenovo have revealed that the phone will be equipped with a 5,500mm2 vapor chamber. It will also have an enhanced antenna that is said to improve connectivity.

Earlier teasers have also hinted that the handset will feature several AI features.

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