Lenovo Legion Tab finally arrives in India; know price, specifications

Lenovo has launched its Legion Tab was launched in India on Tuesday (August 13). The Lenovo Legion Tab was introduced in select global markets months ago in March this year. The new Android tablet features an 8.8-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with a 13-megapixel main rear camera. It offers a long service life with a massive 6,550mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

The pre-orders for the tablet was opened in the country a few weeks ago. Let’s know the price, specifications of the Lenovo tablet here.

Lenovo Legion Tab price in India

The Lenovo Legion Tab price in India is set at Rs 39,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 25GB storage variant with a Storm Grey colour. The tablet will be available for sale from August 15 through Lenovo India website, Flipkart, and other outlets. The tablet’s pre-order started in July via e-commerce site Lenovo.

Lenovo Legion Tab specifications

The Legion Tab comes with an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with resolution of up to 1,600x 2,560 pixels, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, 343ppi pixel density, and 98 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The processor equipped on the tablet is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is packed with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that supports expansion up to 1TB using a microSD card.

It runs on Android 13 and packs a 6,550mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging. The battery unit is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge. Moreover, it has three performance modes — Beast Mode, Balanced Mode and Energy Saving Mode.

The Lenovo Legion Tab sports a dual rear camera unit that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with digital zoom and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The tablet has an 8-megapixel sensor at front.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion Tab include WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It has a DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to compatible external displays. It supports face unlock feature. The tablet has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Lenovo Legion Tab measures 7.6mm thick and weighs 350 grams.