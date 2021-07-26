Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Launched in India; Price, specs

Lenovo has launched the all new Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop in India. The new gaming laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors.

The Legion 5 Pro, along with other Legion gaming laptops, was updated with the latest internal hardware back in January of this year and finally it has arrived in the Indian market.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and offers high refresh rate as well. It also has Legion Ultimate Support which is its dedicated support offering for gamers.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro price in India

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is priced at Rs 1,39,990 for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB RAM configuration. It is also available in a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB RAM model that carries a price tag of Rs 1,59,990.

It is currently are available for pre-order on Amazon and Lenovo India website. It will be present in all offline stores by next month.The Lenovo laptop is offered in Storm Grey colour.

Legion Ultimate Support can be purchased for Rs 999 for a year and Rs 1,999 for two years.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro specifications

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and 16:10 aspect ratio.

It has Dolby Vision, HDR400 certification, 100 percent sRGB coverage, FreeSync, G-Sync, and X-Rite Pantone factory colour calibration. The keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting.

It comes powered with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU that has 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and TGP of 140W.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz that is expandable up to 32GB and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe SSD for storage that can be expanded up to 2TB.

It runs runs Windows 10 Home out of the box.

The laptop has two 2W speaker with Nahimic Audio and a 720p webcam with a shutter. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro packs an 80Whe battery with rapid charge feature that is claimed to charge the laptop up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.