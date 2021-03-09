Lenovo’s upcoming gaming Lenovo Legion 2 Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench 5 certification website. And the listing suggests the smartphone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 16GB RAM.

Lenovo has released the first teaser of the gaming smartphone last week which suggested that the phone will come with a dual turbo cooling system for heat dissipation.

The company has not released the official launch date of the phone but as per reports of Gizmochina, a new Lenovo smartphone model has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The smartphone model has the number L70081 and it is expected to be the next-generation gaming smartphone from Lenovo.

The reports do not mention whether the model will be launched as the Legion Pro 2 or Legion 2 Pro.

The listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming handset ahead of its official launch.

The listing in Geekbench shows that the phone is powered by “lahaina’ codenamed Qualcomm chipset that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

The Lenovo L70081’s Geekbench listing shows it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The phone is also expected to have 16GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 11 OS.

The listing also revealed that in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the handset scored 1130 and 3779 points, respectively.

This is all the information currently available for the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro as the company has not revealed any key specification details of the phone.