Lava’s new ₹13,999 5g phone packs a 6,000mah battery — Here’s what you get
The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G arrives with a 120Hz display, 50MP camera and Android 16, for a budget-friendly 5G smartphone.
The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G arrives with a 120Hz display, a 50MP camera, and Android 16, targeting buyers looking for a budget-friendly 5G smartphone.
It will be available through Amazon from September 26 at 12 noon.
The Bold N4 Pro 5G runs Android 16 and carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Lava is offering the phone in Monaco Blue and Opulent Lilac colour options.
The company is also offering its Free Service at Home programme, providing doorstep after-sales service across India.
Key specifications
- Price: ₹13,999 launch price
- Display: 6.75-inch HD+, 120Hz
- Processor: Unisoc T8200 5G
- RAM/storage: 6GB + 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP AI dual camera
- Battery: 6,000mAh, 18W charging
- Software: Android 16
- Protection: IP64
- Sale: September 26 via Amazon