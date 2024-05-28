Lava Yuva 5G to launch on May 30, Know specifications of the device

Lava Yuva 5G smartphone will be launching in India on May 30 and the smartphone is targeted at the young generation of audience. The prime specification of the smartphone is 50MP camera and it offers 5G connectivity.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T750 chipset. This processor is a 6nm chipset and it offers two Cortex-A76 cores (2.0GHz) and offers six A55 cores (1.8GHz). There is a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU on the device. The processor is similar to Dimensity 6100+ processor but CPU and GPU run at a lower clock.

When it comes to the camera features, there is a 50MP primary camera. The Lava Yuva 5G offers good photography and that too on a budget. The secondary lens specs are unclear. On the other hand, there is a 8MP selfie camera that is present in the punch hole. The device is the first 5G device in the Lava Yuva series. The manufacturer has already introduced 5G models in the Blaze, Agni and Storm series.

The recent device in the Yuva series is the Lava Yuva 3 and it offers Unisoc T606 chipset. The device launched at Rs 6800 and offers the basic specification.

