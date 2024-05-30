Lava Yuva 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs 9,499: Check specs details

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone brand Lava, on Thursday, launched its new smartphone Yuva 5G in two storage variants.

Priced at Rs 9,499 for the 64 GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 128 GB variant, Yuva 5G will be available for sale on Amazon, Lava e-store and Lava retail outlets from June 5. It comes in two colours — Mystic Blue and Mystic Green.

“Yuva 5G is designed for the youth, suited to their consumption patterns and preferences. The power-packed features provide a seamless experience with complete safety and assured updates,” Puravansh Maitreya, Marketing Head – Lava International, said in a statement.

The smartphone features a glass-back design, a side fingerprint sensor, 4GB+4GB (Virtual) RAM, and a 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera with an 8MP selfie camera.

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast charger.

“Equipped with a power-packed Octa-core Processor, dual AI camera and fast charging the new Yuva 5G sets new benchmarks in this category bringing the best of technology and creativity for users,” said Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International.

In addition, the company mentioned that the smartphone features Clean Android 13 with no ads, no bloatware and face unlock feature.