Lava Yuva 4 with 50MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery launched; priced at Rs 6999

Lava has launched a new budget-friendly Android smartphone in the form of Lava Yuva 4 and it gets an introductory price of Rs 6999. This smartphone is the successor to the Lava Yuva 3. The device is meant for those who want a budget smartphone and that too under Rs 8000. The device will be available in Lava’s retail outlets and will get 1-year warranty and free service at home.

We have mentioned the specifications of the Lava Yuva 4 below.

The Lava Yuva 4 offers 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by an Octa-Core Unisoc T606 (2x A75 1.6GHz + 6x A55 1.6GHz) 12nm processor that is coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU. In terms of RAM and storage configuration, we get 4GB RAM along with 64GB/ 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The expandable memory can be increased up to 512GB through a microSD card.

Android 14 is offered in the smartphone out of the box. We get dual Nano SIM along with microSD slot on the device. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor (which adds as power button) is offered on the device.

When it comes to the camera setup the rear camera is a 50MP camera that is accompanied by a LED flash. The front facing camera is an 8MP camera.

Connectivity sensors on the device are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C and much more. The device offers 5000mAh battery and 10W charging support.