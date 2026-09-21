Lava Virat Curve 5G with mini rear display debuts in India, Know Price specs

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Lava has expanded the Virat smartphone series in India with the launch of Virat Curve. The series already holds Lava Virat V1, Virat V1 5G, and Virat V1 Pro 5G. The company is now launching the Virat Curve in India. The Lava Virat Curve features a curved display and a mini display.

Lava Virat Curve price in India

Lava Virat Curve is offered in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. Lava Virat Curve is offered in three colours: Heritage Indigo, Makrana Ivory, and Ellora Slate. You can buy the smartphone on Flipkart from September 28th at 7:00 pm.

Lava Virat Curve specifications

Lava Virat Curve features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits peak brightness. The Lava Virat Curve also has a mini pill-shaped display on the rear panel just below the camera sensors. The mini screen can show logo, volume and battery levels, emoji, custom messages, time, and notifications.

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The Lava Virat Curve boots Android 16 out of the box. The device is set to get 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7100, paired with 6GB of virtual RAM and 128GB storage.

It sports a single 50MP Sony IMX752 primary camera with 2K @ 30 fps video recording and 10x digital zoom. It has a 13MP front camera for selfies.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and a 33W charger in the box. Lava claims that the Virat Curve is capable of lasting 55 hours of talk time, 11 hours of continuous YouTube playback, and up to 720 hours of standby time.

The handset comes with MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability and IP64 dust and water resistance. It also features an IR Blaster, dual stereo speakers, and dual-mic noise cancellation.

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