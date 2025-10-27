Lava Shark 2 4G with Unisoc T7250 chipset launched in India, Know details

Advertisement

The Lava Shark 2 4G smartphone has been launched in India and it is powered by a Unisoc chipset. The device also packs 50MP rear camera unit that is AI-based. The display of the smartphone is 6.75-inch and also offers 120Hz refresh rate.

Lava Shark 2 4G packs Android 15 out of the box and the company promises an Android upgrade with two years of security updates. The display of the device is 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) and offers a punch-hole for selfie camera.

The device offers an octa-core Unisoc T7250 SoC that is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is also virtual RAM feature on the device.

Back camera consists of 50MP rear camera while the front-facing camera is 8MP. The phone also gets IP54 resistance rating against dust and water. The device gets a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company offers 10W charged in the retail box.

When it comes to pricing, the Lava Shark 2 4G costs Rs 6999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The colour options on the device are Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey.

For those who are unknown, the Lava Shark 2 4G is the successor to Lava Shark, which launched in March 2025.