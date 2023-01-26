Lava Republic Day offer: Get Lava Probuds 21 TWS Earphones for just Rs 26

Lava is offering the Probuds 21 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at a heavily discounted price as part of the Republic Day celebrations offer. The Lava Probuds 21 TWS earbuds were launched in India last year. These TWS earphones are now selling at Rs 26 as Lava’s Republic day offer.

The Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones come with 12mm dynamic drivers that are claimed to deliver a high-definition sound. It has a battery life of up to 9 hours, and come with a charging case that is said to provide up to five full charges.

Lava Probuds 21 Republic Day offer

The Lava Probuds 21 is currently available for purchase for just Rs. 26 on Amazon and Lava e-store today. A limited stock of these Lava TWS earphones will go on sale starting at 12pm. So, you should hurry before it goes out of stuck.

To recall, these TWS earphones were launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,499. They are available in Black, White, Glacier Blue, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colour options.

Lava Probuds 21 specifications, features

The Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers. They feature Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity and provide 75ms ultra-low-latency connections to provide high-definition sound. They offer physical sound isolation and noise reduction.

The are claimed to have a total battery life of up to 45 hours with the charging case. Individually, they can last up to 9 hours. Lava says that a 20-minute charge is enough to provide up to 200 minutes of playback time. They are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants. Furthermore, the earphones also get touch controls for music playback, accepting, or rejecting calls.

Lava’s Probuds 21 earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They has IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance.