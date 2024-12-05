Lava Probuds T24: Offers 45-hour playtime, 35ms low-latency mode; priced at Rs 1299

Electronic gadgets manufacturer Lava has introduced new TWS buds for the Indian market i.e. Probuds T24. This TWS buds is a bit expensive than the T31 and offers an extended battery life. If you are planning to get the Probuds T24, you can get then on Lava’s online store and that should start appearing in retail stores from tomorrow.

The buds offer 10mm drivers along with polyurethane diaphragms that offer great bass. Well, even though there is no ANC, the buds come with noise cancellation for voice calls.

Even though the TWS buds are quite affordable, they do offer some premium features. The buds do offer dual device pairing and this features can be used for pairing the gadget with two devices. This simply means that you can connect phone and laptop and switch between them effortlessly.

The other features that are offered on the Lava Probuds T24 include a gaming mode. Due to this the latency of Bluetooth 5.4 connection to just 35ms. Users can use Google or Siri voice assistants through the Probuds T24. There are multiple refreshing colour options that are offered on the Probuds T24 and this includes Venom Black, Snake White, Trippy Macaw, Dope Blue and Herb Green.

Lava Probuds T24 get a price tag of Rs 1299 and the total backup is up to 45 hours (buds+ charging case). The battery capacity is 470mAh and the buds can last around 8 hours. In terms of charging, we get 2.5 hours of play time by just 10 minutes of charging.