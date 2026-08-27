Lava Bold N4 Lite goes official in India, Check price, specs

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Lava has introduced the Bold N4 Lite in the Indian market at a starting price of 7,999. The device seems to be the successor to the Bold N2 Lite. The launch of the Bold N4 Lite, which indicates that the company has skipped the Bold N3 series.

The device features a 6.56-inch LCD display and a 5,000mAh battery. Check more details about the budget device below:

Specifications

The new budget smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display and runs Android 16 Go Edition. The device is promised to receive 2 years of security patches.

The Bold N4 Lite is equipped with the Unisoc 9863A chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM. The Lava mobile also has up to 3GB of virtual RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which supports storage expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card.

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It packs a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on the device. The device features an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front facing unit for selfies and video calls.

The phone uses a single speaker for calls, videos and other audio playback.

The other features of the Lava Bold N4 Lite include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Price, colours, and sale

The Lava Bold N4 Lite costs Rs 7,999 for the sole 3GB/32GB variant. It is offered in Empire Gold and Ghost Silver colour options. The phone will be available in the mentioned colorways starting September 3 on Amazon India.