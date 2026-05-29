Lava Bold N2 5G launch date confirmed for June 3

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Lava has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming budget 5G smartphone -Lava Bold N2 5G in India. According to Lava, the Lava Bold N2 5G will arrive in the Indian market on June 3 at 12 PM local time. We already have a 4G version of the Lava Bold N2, which was launched in India earlier this year, in February.

The company has revealed the launch date of the device through a social Amazon lisiting that showcased the device in a glossy dark blue colour with two buttons on the right side.

Ahead of it’s launch, Amazon has made a promo page on its website. There is also a dedicated microsite for the Lava Bold N2 5G on Flipkart. You can buy it in two colours through more online and offline platforms after it’s launch on June 3.

Currently, we don’t have any information about the device except for it’s look and launch date. However, a teaser video also shows a gold-coloured variant with some design elements on the back panel. The device has got square-shaped camera module housing two sensors and an LED flash.

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The teaser image confirms a 13MP camera, which could be the primary sensor on the Bold N2 5G. The smartphone is also confirmed to launch with Android 16 out of the box. Lava is known to offer a near stock-like Android UI with a clean interface.

The Lava Bold N2 5G is expected to offer the same specs as its 4G counterpart, so we might see 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, Unisoc SC9863A SoC and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging along with 13MP primary camera, 5MP front camera.

The Lava Bold N2 4G is an entry-level smartphone priced at Rs 7,499. Lava is known to offer budget-friendly options and the Bold N2 5G is expected to follow a similar strategy.