Lava Bold N2 4G unveiled with a 5,000mAh battery, IP64 rating

Home-grown brand Lava has launched the Bold N2 4G in India as it’s latest affordable 4G handset. The Lava Bold N2 4G is equipped with similar specifications as it’s predecessor Bold N1 4G, which was unveiled in June last year. However, it stands out from it’s predecessor with a refreshed design and improved ingress protection.

Lava Bold N2 4G design

It gets thick bezels and a waterdrop notch and a fingerprint scanner on the side. Lava has updated the rear design of the phone, which now resembles the Bold N1 5G. The phone also gets an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Chipset and storage

The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It does feature a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Display

The Bold N2 4G gets a 6.75-inch HD+ resolution LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a water drop-style notch.

Camera specifications

At the back, there’s a 13MP main sensor paired with a second unknown sensor (might also be a dummy) and an LED flash. It houses a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and OS

It houses a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 15 Go out-of-the-box.

Lava Bold N2 4G price, sale

The Lava Bold N2 4G with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at INR 7,499. It is an affordable 4G handset available in two color options- Indus black, Siachen white. The new phone will go on sale in the country later this month starting February 27 via Amazon India. The Noida-based tech firm is also offering free doorstep servicing for smartphones to customers.

