Lava Bold 2 teased released, back design revealed

Lava is all set to launch it’s Lava Bold 2 smartphone in India on March 13 at 12 PM local time. Ahead of it’s launch, the company has started teasing the device on social media.

In a recent teaser, Lava has revealed the back panel of the Bold 2 smartphone, giving a glimpse of the device’s camera module design. The teaser was released at a microsite on Amazon

The teaser image shows a rectangular camera island housing two cameras, each in its own circle, one above the other.

The Bold 2 is teased to be brighter, slimmer, and bolder. For reference, note that the original Bold was 8.5mm thick, so its successor should go below that.

The Lava Bold 2 will be announced as the successor of the Lava Bold that was launched in April last year.

Lava should reveal more details about the Bold 2 in the coming days, so stay tuned.