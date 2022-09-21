Lava Blaze Pro with a 50MP camera, 90Hz screen launched in India, Check price, specs

Lava has launched the new Lava Blaze Pro in India in the Blaze series that already has a Lava Blaze smartphone which was introduced in July with a glass back at Rs 8,699. The Lava Blaze Pro is powered by the Helio G37 SoC and runs Android 12 out of the box.

Lava Blaze Pro Price

The Lava Blaze Pro is priced at Rs 10,499 and can be purchased in India from Lava’s official Indian website and retail stores across the country. The smartphone is also available in Glass Gold, Glass Green, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange colour options on Flipkart. The e-retailer is offering at just Rs 9,999.

Lava is providing customers purchasing the Blaze Pro with a 100-day free screen replacement guarantee and free home service for a better consumer experience.

In addition, Lava is offering a free pre-sales experience of the Blaze Pro to the customers at their home or any other location to experience the smartphone as a part of its “Demo at home” program. Interested customers can avail this service through Lava’s official website or by sending “DEMO” on WhatsApp to +91-92890-65050.

Lava Blaze Pro Specification

The Blaze Pro is powered by the Helio G37 SoC and runs Android 12 out of the box. It comes with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage onboard. You can expand the storage up to 256GB via a microSD card for additional space. You can also expand the RAM virtually up to 7GB using the smartphone’s internal storage.

The Lava Blaze Pro features a 6.5″ HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a notch for the 8MP selfie camera. The mobile phone sports a frosted glass back.

The device has a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera along with 2MP and VGA units, presumably for depth data and macro.

The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. It is charged through a USB-C port at just 10W. The other highlights of the Lava Blaze Pro include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purpose.