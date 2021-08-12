Lava announces 2nd Season of Design in India, Winners to get Rs 50,000 as cash prize

Smartphone manufacturer Lava has announced Rs 50,000 cash prize for the winner of its upcoming “Design in India” challenge. In this event, the competitors will design a fully functional smartphone using their own intellect. Top three designs which are selected by the jury will be eligible for awards.

In order to contest the tech event, the applicants can register through Lava’s website. There is a provision for single entry or a group entry (maximum 3 members). The contest is open to students/ professionals who are pursing or graduated in B.Tech/ B.E, Bachelors/ Masters in Design Program. The registrations need to be complete within August 15 to August 25, 2021.

The Design in India contest will be conducted in three rounds which include ideation, prototype creation and presentation. After registration, the eligible candidates will get a notification about portal access. The teams/ candidates have to submit their ideas of the new smartphone in a given frame of time. Top 10 teams will qualify for round 2 where the teams have to submit a prototype of their smartphone model.

In round 2, teams will be judged according to their creativity, functionality and uniqueness of their project. The top 5 teams will qualify for the final round or the round 3, where a panel of Lava’s senior members will be present. According to the opinion of the panel members the three winning teams will be adjusted.

The three winning teams will win a cash prize of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Additionally, the winning teams will also receive a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava. The company had organised the first iteration of the competition in 2020. The company had received more than 12000 entries for the event. It remains to be seen, how popular will be the event this year.