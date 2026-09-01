Lava Agni 4N launched in UK, Check price, and specs details

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Indian handset maker Lava has made it’s entry into the smartphone market in UK with the launch of Agni 4N (Agni means fire).

Lava says the Agni 4N is “designed to deliver a premium smartphone experience at an accessible price point” and “combines flagship-grade performance, thoughtful design, and user-centric innovation for UK consumers.”

Specifications

The Lava Agni 4N flaunts a metal build and packs a 6.67″ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 2,712×1,220-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness, and can display 1.07 billion colors.

The Agni 4N is powered by the Dimensity 8350 SoC and has 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage onboard. It runs stock Android 16 out of the box instead of Android 17, which is the latest Android version. Lava says the Agni 4N comes without ads and bloatware, and will receive two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The Agni 4N also comes with Vayu AI (Vayu means air), which Lava describes as an “intelligent AI companion, seamlessly integrated into the home screen for natural, voice-first interactions.” Vayu AI comes with AI-powered features, including Expert AI Agents, AI Text Assistant, AI Call Summary, AI Photo Editor, AI Image Generator, and Document & Image Analyzer.

For photography, the Lava Agni 4N has a 50MP selfie camera on the front and a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide camera (112° FOV). Both 50MP cameras can record 4K@60FPS videos.

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Fueling the Lava Agni 4N is a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Lava claims it can charge from 0% to 50% in 19 minutes, and its Amazon listing suggests the retail box doesn’t include a power adapter.

Other highlights of the Lava Agni 4N include an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, NFC, dual stereo speakers, and a 4,300 mm2 3D VC liquid cooling system. The Agni 4N also has an IP64 rating and an Action Key that lets you perform different actions with a single click, double-click, or a long-press, supporting more than 100 combinations.

Price in India

If all this sounds familiar, it’s because the Lava Agni 4N is a version of the Agni 4 launched in India last November, except the 4N’s camera module doesn’t have the Agni branding. The Agni 4 was launched for Rs 24,999 (£195) and is currently priced Rs 32,999 (£255).

The Lava Agni 4N comes in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colors, and both versions feature matte AG glass backs. For now, Lava is selling the Agni 4N in a single 8GB/256GB configuration, priced at £499 (Rs 64,085). It will go on sale in the UK via Amazon starting September 4.

Lava has partnered with SBE Ltd, Beaver Industrial Estate, Ashford, Kent – TN23 7SH, to provide customer support for the Agni 4N in the UK. Customers can contact the support team by calling +44-01233-619320 or emailing lavacare@sbe-ltd.co.uk. You can also register service requests through the SBE service portal at myrepair.sbeglobalservice.co.uk.

Lava is providing a mail-in service with a two-year replacement warranty for hardware defects. The Agni 4N has a 2-year warranty, the battery has a 1-year warranty, and the data cable has a 6-month warranty.