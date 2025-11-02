Lava Agni 4 teased ahead of launch, will offer dual rear camera setup

Advertisement

The Lava Agni 4 has been teased ahead of launch in India. The launch will take place in November and will be a successor to the Lava Agni 3 5G. The Lava Agni 4 will offer dual camera setup at the rear and it is housed in a horizontal pill-shaped island.

According to the teaser post by Lava Mobiles on X, the Lava Agni 4 can be seen with horizontal pill-shaped dual camera system. The camera island looks similar to the Nothing Phone 2a. There is a dual-LED flash system on the device too. There is AGNI branding present between the two cameras.

Reports have mentioned that the upcoming Lava smartphone might offer a 7000mAh battery. When compared to the Lava Agni 3 which offers a 5000mAh battery, this is a great upgrade.

Specifications

The Lava Agni 4 is reported to offer 6.78-inch Full HD+ display while the refresh rate is 120Hz. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with UFS 4.0 on-board storage.

When it comes to camera specs, the Lava Agni 4 will offer dual rear camera system and the cameras offer 50MP sensors.

The launch date of the device is still unknown. Pricing wise, the Lava Agni 4 is expected to cost under Rs 25,000 in India.