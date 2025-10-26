Lava Agni 4 5G spotted on BIS Website ahead of launch, might be priced above Rs 20K

Advertisement

The Lava Agni 4 5G is likely to launch in India next month and has been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, mentioned a report by Gadgets360. A MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset will be powering the Lava Agni 4 5G smartphone.

Launch of Lava Agni 4 5G (as listed on BIS listing)

According to the BIS listing, the Lava Agni 4 5G will have a model number LXX525 very soon in India. The device was listed on the BIS database on September 15. Even though the above mentioned report has confirmed the launch of the 5G smartphone, the brand is yet to offer any confirmation about the device being 5G or 4G.

Specifications

Lava Agni 4 is expected to be price around Rs 25,000 and offer a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display. The refresh rate of the device will be 120Hz. A 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset will be offered in the device. Battery on the device sis expected to be more than 7000mAh capacity.

When it comes to optics, a dual rear camera setup will be offered in the device. There will be two 50MP cameras in the device. Lava Agni 4 is expected to offer 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant as the base model. It is unknown whether the device will offer latest version of Android or not.