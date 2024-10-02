Lava Agni 3 launching on October 4: Design and colors revealed

Lava is set to launch its latest smartphone offering Agni 3 on October 4. Ahead of its official launch, the design and colour options of the phone has been revealed via a video teaser. The Agni 3 looks similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Now, Lava has dropped one more teaser in which the Lava Agni 3 has been seen in two colors including one white and shine blue colur. the company will reveal the official name of the colour options at its launch event.

Through the teaser video, it has been confirmed that it will carry a triple camera unit with a rear mini display. That means it will have dual display one in the front and one in the back.

Lava is yet to detail the Agni 3’s specification details. However, the company previously confirmed that the smartphone would be powered by the Dimensity 7300X processor and will feature a customizable Action Key, and will have Dolby Atmos speaker support.

As per leak reports, the triple camera setup on the rear would include a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a telephoto unit along with an ultrawide unit. The front display will be a 1.5K 120Hz curved AMOLED screen and the back one will be a 1.74″ secondary AMOLED display. The rear diplay has been placed along side the camera module. The secondary screen will double up as a viewfinder for selfies with the primary camera and support multiple functions, including music playback control.

The Lava Agni 3 is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India and will be available for purchase through Amazon.in. Rest of the details about the phone will be known after its launch.