Lava Agni 3 first sale is live during Amazon Great Indian Festival, Check bank offers

The Lava Agni 3 smartphone was launched in India last week and now it has gone on sale as a part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. The secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED touch screen at the rear is something that makes it special in a range of Rs 20- 30K. The sale is currently live on Amazon.

Variant and price

There is an introductory offer on the smartphone model.

8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999 without a bundled charger in the box. However, if you plan to opt for one with a charger, you pay Rs 20,999. The top variant i.e. 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. The above-mentioned prices are inclusive of bank offers on the platform.

Specifications

Lava Agni 3 offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The rear display is a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen. It is placed alongside the rear camera sensors. The secondary display can be used to receive calls and respond to messages. It can also be used for taking selfies with the rear cameras, control music, or set alarms.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also offers an ‘Action’ button that can be used to switch between ring/ silent modes/ turn on or off the flashlight/ act as a shutter button for the camera. When it comes to the camera, the Agni 3 offers 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with up to 3X optical zoom. A 16MP selfie camera is offered at the front.

The Lava Agni 3 smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W charging. On the software front, it runs on Android 14 out of the box with 3 years of Android upgrades.