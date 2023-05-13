Lava Agni 2 expected to launch in India on May 16, will be powered by Dimensity 7050

Lava is expected to launch the Lava Agni 2 smartphone in India on May 16. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7500 processor and the launch event can be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. The event launch for the Agni 2 will be held on 16th May at 12 PM. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India platform.

Advertisement

The Lava Agni 2 smartphone will be offered with a round camera module at the rear. The rear camera module will offer four cameras along with a LED flash. The primary camera is expected to be 50 MP camera while the sensor size is 1/55’’ while the aperture is f/1.88. The other back cameras in the smartphone will include 5MP, 2MP and 2MP cameras. The selfie camera of the device is expected to be 16MP camera.

According to the previously leaked information about the smartphone, the Agni 2 will include an AMOLED screen and a fingerprint sensor is present inside it. The refresh rate of the smartphone is likely to be 120Hz. When it comes to the processor of the smartphone, it is equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 7500 processor. The Agni 2 is the first device in India to feature a Dimensity 7500 SoC. It will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the storage of the smartphone will be up to 256GB of storage. Storage space is expected to be increased via microSD card.

Connectivity features on the device include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and much more. We expect that the smartphone will offer stereo speakers and might offer 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of OS, the Android 13 will be packed in the Lava Agni 2 smartphone. When it comes to price of the device, it is expected to cost around Rs 19,999.

Also read: Redmi A2 Series India Launch Date Confirmed For May 19