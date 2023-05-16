Lava Agni 2 5G goes official in India, Check price, specifications and other details

Lava Agni 2 5G has been launched in India as the successor to the Lava Agni 5G model that was launched in November 2021. The newly launched smartphone comes with a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC. It smartphone sports a quad rear camera unit, which is housed in a big circular module on the top centre of the back panel. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Advertisement

Check the price, specification, and feature details of the Lava Agni 2 smartphone here.

Lava Agni 2 5G price in India, availability

The Lava Agni 2 5G is available in India with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option and a single Viridian colour option The phone is priced at Rs. 21,999. It will go on sale via Amazon starting May 24 at 10 AM IST. As an introductory offer, the company is offering a flat Rs 2,000 discount to customers on the purchase of the phone using any major bank Debit/Credit cards. With this, the price will be down to Rs 19,999.

Lava Agni 2 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported Lava Agni 2 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 3D dual curved design display is said to support HDR, HDR 10, and HDR 10+. The phone has a 2.3mm bottom bezel, and a 3D glass back design with a matte finish and double-reinforced glass protection.

Under the hood, the device carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, which makes it the first phone in India to use this processor. It runs stock Android 13 out-of-the-box and claims to be free of any bloatware. The company has claimed to provide an upgrade to Android 14 and Android 15 with quarterly security updates for 3 years.

For optics, the phone features a quad camera unit at the back that houses a 50-megapixel 1.0-micron camera sensor. Details of the other cameras are not yet known. The X-Axis Linear Motor Haptics claims to enhance the gaming experience for users. The Lava Agni 2 5G comes with 8GB RAM with support for virtual expansion up to 16GB. It also gets 256GB of inbuilt storage.

It packs a 4,700mAh battery unit with a 66W wired fast charging adapter, that claims to charge the handset from zero to 50 in under 16 minutes. The phone also supports 13 bands of 5G.