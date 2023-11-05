Latest rumor hints at titanium frame on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra  

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be launched in early 2024. Months before its launch, the specifications about the device have surfaced on the internet from time to time. The latest rumor has hinted that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer a titanium frame.

The rumor about the titanium frame of Galaxy S24 Ultra comes from it’s home country i.e. South Korea and this offers a level of certainty. The rumor has suggested that the titanium frame will be first introduced on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and will be later carried forward to the other models of the company.

Reports have suggested that Samsung has set a goal to make 15 million titanium frames for its upcoming device. The number of units Samsung has thought to make is approximately the same number as Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Speaking about chipset of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon has pointed out that their company will have a majority share for the Galaxy S24 series. This means that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be offered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The other devices will get Exynos 2400 chipsets.

Reports have also mentioned that the Korean and European Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be featuring the Exynos 2400. Another report has suggested that the Samsung Unpacked event will be in mid-January in the US. The date for the event is expected to be on January 18 said tipster Ice Universe. However, a report by Korean outlet Biz SBS points out that the date might be January 17.

The latest Geekbench scores have revealed that the prime core speed of the SM-S928U or S24 Ultra will be 3.4 GHz. The rest include a triple-core cluster at 3.15 GHz, two cores at 2.96 GHz and two 2.27 GHz. The device will offer a 12GB RAM variant and will come with Android 14 out of the box. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer One UI 6.1.

Also Read: Latest Leak About OnePlus 12 Reveals Its Charging Details