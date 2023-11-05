Latest leak about OnePlus 12 reveals its charging details

OnePlus 12 is one of the anticipated smartphones that will be launched in current year (in China). The device will be launched early next year across other global markets. Prior to its launch, some important details about the device have surfaced online. The latest leak about the device suggests about the charging capacity of the device.

According to the latest 3C certification of the device, the OnePlus 12 gets a 100W-capable wired charger. This means that the device will not have any different charging speed as compared to its predecessor. The listing shows that the charging brick has a power output of 11V/9.1A (which is quite same as OnePlus 11).

On the other hand, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has revealed that it gets 50W wireless charging along with a battery capacity of up to 5400mAh.

The camera of the OnePlus 12 is expected to offer a 50MP Sony IMX966 main sensor. The 64MP telephoto module will offer 3x optical zoom while the third camera is a 48MP ultrawide lens. Reports have also suggested that the OnePlus 12 will offer BOE-developed LTPO OLED display.

One of the official leaks have suggested that the primary sensor of the device will be from Sony and it will be a new generation of Lytia sensor.

The new Sensor from Sony will be a Lytia dual-layer stacked sensor. The new stacked CMOS sensor offers 2-layer transistor pixel technology. This features separate layers for the transistor and photodiode layers. This allows for physically larger diodes and captures more light. It is not the first time that Sony is using a Sony sensor on its device. The OnePlus Open uses a Sony Lytia 808 sensor on its main camera. However, it seems that the OnePlus 12 will offer a different Lytia sensor.