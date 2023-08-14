Latest Apple iPhone SE 4 leak suggests iPhone 14 like design with USB Type C post, Action Button

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in September 2023 and iPhone enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for it. Another smartphone that will be launched by Apple is the iPhone SE 4. The fourth generation of the smartphone will succeed iPhone SE (2022 model). According to the latest leak by tipster Unknownz21, the iPhone SE 4 will have a design similar to the iPhone 14 along with some new features.

According to the leak, the design of the iPhone SE 4 will be based on the design of the iPhone 14. This means that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first device in the series to offer a notch display. However just like the other devices from the SE series, we will have a single rear camera in the SE 4. The camera specs are not known yet.

On a hardware front, the iPhone SE 4 will offer a USB Type-C port instead of the regular Lightning port. The smartphone will also feature a Face ID and Action button. Even though previous reports had suggested the presence of a touch ID it is quite unlikely to happen so. The touch ID in the SE smartphones doubled up as a home button too.

Similarly, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will be offered with an Action button. The Action button is expected to replace the mute button present on the devices. For those who are not familiar with the Action button, the button can be customized to launch certain shortcuts and access certain features. It will function in a similar way like that of the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button.

We are hoping that Apple will officially reveal some features about the iPhone SE 4 in the near future.