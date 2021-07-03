Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India officially launched in India, now available on Google Play

By WCE 4
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India, one of the most awaited smartphone video game in India in 2021 has been launched on Friday by Krafton. However, the game will be only available for Android users. It is expected that the game will be available for iOS users very soon.

The game went live for pre-registration on Google Play on May 18 and had secured 40 million pre-registrations till July 2, 2021.

The game is now available for download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on Google Play with an amazing array of maps, game modes and exciting launch week challenges.

The Early Access for the game started on June 17 and saw incredible support from the community with 20 million players trying out the game and providing valuable feedback, the company said.

Set in a virtual world, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out and be the last man standing on the battleground.

Related News

Worried about exhausting daily data plan, Reliance Jio…

BSNL launches Rs 599 plan with a validity of 84 days, to…

As more players join the launch events in-game, fans will be rewarded with a free permanent purple outfit and various exciting rewards like outfits, weapon skins, etc.

Also read: Worried About Exhausting Daily Data Plan, Reliance Jio Launches ‘Emergency Data Loan’…

The key events for the launch Week include Friends For Life, Journey to the TOP and various exchange events, where multiple achievements reward players with different gifts.

“We at Krafton are delighted to introduce Battlegrounds Mobile India for our fans in India today. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans and gamers, Battlegrounds Mobile India will provide a superlative gaming experience,” CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, said in a statement.

“This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences,” Kim added.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Technology

Airtel Black: Airtel launches all-in-one solution for fibre, DTH, mobile services

Technology

Worried about exhausting daily data plan, Reliance Jio launches ‘Emergency Data…

Technology

Facebook testing Twitter-like ‘threads’ feature: Report

Technology

BSNL launches Rs 599 plan with a validity of 84 days, to provide users with massive…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.