Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India officially launched in India, now available on Google Play

New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India, one of the most awaited smartphone video game in India in 2021 has been launched on Friday by Krafton. However, the game will be only available for Android users. It is expected that the game will be available for iOS users very soon.

The game went live for pre-registration on Google Play on May 18 and had secured 40 million pre-registrations till July 2, 2021.

The game is now available for download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on Google Play with an amazing array of maps, game modes and exciting launch week challenges.

The Early Access for the game started on June 17 and saw incredible support from the community with 20 million players trying out the game and providing valuable feedback, the company said.

Set in a virtual world, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out and be the last man standing on the battleground.

As more players join the launch events in-game, fans will be rewarded with a free permanent purple outfit and various exciting rewards like outfits, weapon skins, etc.

The key events for the launch Week include Friends For Life, Journey to the TOP and various exchange events, where multiple achievements reward players with different gifts.

“We at Krafton are delighted to introduce Battlegrounds Mobile India for our fans in India today. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans and gamers, Battlegrounds Mobile India will provide a superlative gaming experience,” CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, said in a statement.

“This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences,” Kim added.

