Know How To Use WhatsApp Without Revealing Your Real Mobile Number

To use WhatsApp, it is necessary to have a phone number. The good thing is that this contact number can be a cell phone or landline. You can register a landline number you want to use. WhatsApp, however, getting a landline number is a difficult task. A virtual mobile phone number is ideal here. Virtual cell phone numbers are easy to find for free and you only need to sign up for WhatsApp once.

You can use WhatsApp like any regular number with this virtual number. Not sharing your real cell phone number provides you the ultimate in privacy and anonymity when needed. Here are two ways to do this.

The first step requires a virtual phone and

The second a landline number

Use WhatsApp with virtual phone number to hide your real number:

There are many virtual phone number providers. Nevertheless, it can be difficult to be one that is reliable and free. One of the proven services is TextNow. Download TextNow app on your phone.

Create a free account with TextNow. After signing up, you will get a list of five free phone numbers in the US and Canada. Just dial any number and proceed. You can use this virtual number to make calls and receive messages over the Internet.

Download WhatsApp now. If you already have it on your phone, then you will have to uninstall WhatsApp. When registering with WhatsApp, change the India code from USA or Canada to the country code based on the virtual number you choose. Enter a virtual number. Let the TextNow app run in the background.

Remember, you will not receive a security OTP message for this virtual phone number. Wait for the OTP time to expire, then select “Call me” for OTP verification. You will receive a missed call in the TextNow app and a new message will appear in your voicemail in the TextNow app. This is an audio message. Just run it to know your WhatsApp verification code.

Once you have the verification code, just enter it in WhatsApp and continue as usual.

Using WhatsApp with landline number

You can register a landline number to use WhatsApp, but not a regular WhatsApp app. You have to download WhatsApp Business App.

You need a working landline number.

Download WhatsApp Business (WA Business) app.

After installing WhatsApp, the app asks for a phone number for OTP-based registration.

Dial Indian code (+91) followed by landline number with STD code. However, if there is one in front, leave 0 on it. If your landline number is 0332654XXX4 with the STD code, add + 91332654XXX4. Otherwise, you can call any mobile phone number on the landline to see how the number appears on the phone.

WhatsApp Business App sends OTP after numbering. As it is a landline number, you will not receive any SMS. Wait for the OTP time to expire, then select “Call me” for OTP verification.

You receive calls to your landline number with OTP.

Paste OTP and then follow the regular WhatsApp installation process.

Now you can use WhatsApp Business App from your landline number.

Using WhatsApp with a landline number can be very painful because you have to manually add the contact list. However, it provides more privacy and the best thing is that you can also set up automated responses. WhatsApp Business App provides many other options to better manage messages.

(Source: hindinews4u.co.in)