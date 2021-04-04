Currently, there are a lot of tricks related to WhatsApp on the Internet. Most users know about them. But there are many WhatsApp tricks, which are known to very few users. So today we are going to tell you about a special trick related to WhatsApp here. Through this, you will be able to know who is active in your contact list without coming online yourself.

If you want to know who is online in your contact list without coming online, then you must first search GBWhatsApp on Google and download its APK file from the first link that appears. After this, you install the GBWhatsApp app in the phone through the APK file.

After downloading the GBWhatsApp, go to Settings. You will see the option of Main/Chat screen here, click on it. Click on the option for Contact Online Toast. After this, you select the contact whose online status information you want to get. Now whenever the contact you choose comes online, you will get instant notification.

(Source: m.jagran.com)