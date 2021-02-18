Know How To Save Your Important Messages, Photos, Videos And Documents In WhatsApp, You Can Also Chat With Yourself

You may have seen chats with DPs (Display Picture) of others in WhatsApp, but now you will be able to see your own DPs even in chatting and save the necessary information in that chatting. Actually, you can chat on your own in WhatsApp and save the necessary messages, photos, videos and documents in it.

Till now, we used to important messages, photos, documents or any message to our close relatives to save them. But there will be no need to do this after this new feature. Now you can send yourself the necessary messages and messages without disturbing others, which you can later use yourself.

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp:

There are two procedures you can follow to chat on your own. Under the first process you have to go to the Chrome browser. After this, type wa.me// in the address bar, then enter your country code (the country code of India is 91) and type your mobile number. After this, wa.me//91XXXXXXXXXX (will be your mobile number instead of X) in your browser will look something like this written. Now search or hit enter.

After this, download or WhatsApp web will be written in the browser. After clicking on the WhatsApp web, you will find your own chatting screen open. After this, please message by writing Hi. Now open WhatsApp in your phone, you will see your own chatting in it.

Another way to chat with yourself:

Another way to send messages to yourself in WhatsApp is to create a group with a contact. After forming a group, remove that contact. This will only save you in that group. Now you can use this group to save your own messages or to remember important things. This method may seem boring, for this you can use the above method.

Own chat will be seen at the top:

If your chat is going down again and again, you can pin your own chat to avoid this hassle. This will show your chatting at the top. To use WhatsApp Pin, first click and hold on your chatting for some time, now the option of PIN will appear at the top of the screen, click on it.