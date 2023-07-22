JSSC teacher recruitment 2023: Bumper vacancies open for over 26000 posts

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a new recruitment notification for over 26001 vacancies for the posts of Teachers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the for Jharkhand Trained Primary Teacher Combined Competitive Examination 2023 at the official website at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 26001 vacancies for Teacher posts.

The online application window for the JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 registrations will open on August 8 and the last date to submit the application form is September 7. The Applicants will be able to edit their application forms from September 13 to September 15, 2023.

Applicants can check all the details about eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, etc. on the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates is Rs 100. For candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, the application fee is Rs 50. For more details, candidates can check out the official website.

How to apply for JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official JSSC website at jssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JSSC Teacher 2023 recruitment link.

Step 3: Register and log in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form as per instructions.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online and submit the dully filed application form.

Step 7: Download the final page and take its printout for further reference.

Click here for official Notification here