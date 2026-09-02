John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO as Tim Cook steps down from post

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Tim Cook stepped down as Apple CEO on Tuesday and John Ternus took the charge of the tech giant. Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became the CEO in 2011 after Steve Jobs resigned due to health reasons.

Jobs last took part in the models design for the iPhone 5, 5s and 5c after that Cook has been taking care of everything in the company.

On his last day in office, Cook wrote, “Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO. My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter!”

Though Tim Cook has left the CEO post, he still remains with Apple as executive chairman.

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Meanwhile, John Ternus held has taken over Cook’s post. He has been the post of Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering until Tuesday. He led “all hardware engineering, including the teams behind iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Vision Pro and more,” according to his bio on apple.com.

In other words, Ternus is a hardware guy. Ternus is credited with products like the AirPods, the iPhone Air and the MacBook Neo.

Ternus will face his firstmajor product launch as CEO with the launch of iPhone 18 series and others on September 9.